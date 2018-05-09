Transport Committee to inspect sites affected by planned Metrolink

A group of TDs and Senators will today inspect the North Dublin sites that will be affected by the construction of the Metrolink.

The massive construction project has been under fire by some in the Glasnevin area over plans to take over a pitch at Na Fianna GAA Club.

Local people say construction will be a big blow for the community's sporting life.

Chair of the Transport Committee, Fergus O'Dowd

The group from the Transport Committee will also meet with representatives of other clubs and schools in the area.

Fergus O'Dowd, chair of the Transport Committee, says they want to see for themselves what effect it will have.

"Clearly there is very serious concern among those groups and organisations that it will significantly and adversely impact the recreation and indeed the education amenities that they have," he said.

We're out there to listen.

Digital Desk