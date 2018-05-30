Transport Committee to discuss regulation of rickshaws in cities

The Transport Committee is set to discuss the regulation of rickshaws in Dublin and other cities later.

There are suggestions they may be banned, as regulating them would be costly and complicated.

Transport Minister Shane Ross is to update TDs and Senators about moves to bring the cycle-powered taxis into line with other public transport providers.

The National Transport Authority's been conducting a review of rickshaw operations.

Green Party councillor and chair of Dublin City Council transport committee Ciaran Cuffe said the situation in Dublin is out of hand.

He said: "They appear not to have insurance, and there has been documented evidence that they are crashing into cars and tumbling over with two or three passengers in them."