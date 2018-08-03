Transgender woman dies in men's wing of Direct Provision centre in Galway

Back to Direct Provision Ireland Home

A transgender woman living in a Direct Provision centre in Galway has died.

The circumstances of the woman’s death are unknown. A post-mortem examination is to take place.

It is understood the woman, known as Sylva, was originally from Cameroon and was staying in a Direct Provision wing for men.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Equality told RTÉ it is understood the woman fell ill at the centre.

The Irish Refugee Council offered its condolences and support to those affected by the loss.

Local Social Democrat candidate Niall Ó Tuathail described Sylva as "an incredible activist" who had "an infectious smile and made everyone around her feel good".
KEYWORDS: Direct Provision

 

By Denise O’Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland