Transgender woman dies in men's wing of Direct Provision centre in Galway

A transgender woman living in a Direct Provision centre in Galway has died.

The circumstances of the woman’s death are unknown. A post-mortem examination is to take place.

It is understood the woman, known as Sylva, was originally from Cameroon and was staying in a Direct Provision wing for men.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Equality told RTÉ it is understood the woman fell ill at the centre.

The Irish Refugee Council offered its condolences and support to those affected by the loss.

We are very sad to hear of the passing of a transgender woman living in Direct Provision in Galway. We express our deepest condolences to her family and friends and we’d like to offer our support to anyone affected by this tragic loss. — Irish Refugee Council (@IrishRefugeeCo) August 3, 2018

Local Social Democrat candidate Niall Ó Tuathail described Sylva as "an incredible activist" who had "an infectious smile and made everyone around her feel good".