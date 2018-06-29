Tralee church severely damaged after ice cream van drives through entrance

By Anne Lucey

Tralee’s main parish church, St John’s Catholic Church, has been severely damaged after a vehicle, understood to be an ice cream van, drove through the locked gates of the church, and proceeded through the double entrance of the church itself.

St John's Church. Photo: www.stjohns.ie.

The incident at Castle Street in the town centre took place at 9 pm last night and gardaí were quickly on the scene.

The church is well back from the street and protected by iron gates locked each evening.

However, the vehicle, which was travelling at speed drove through the gates and through the entrance doors and onto a second set of doors.

Considerable damage has been done to the main church doors. However, no one was injured and masses are going ahead as normal with a side entrance open.

.@countykerry Cllr Sam Locke is at St John's Catholic Church, Castle Street, Tralee. He says he understands that a van was driven through the church doors. He says it's shocking that someone drove through locked gates & then through two sets of doors into the church. — Kerry Today (@kerrytodayrk) June 29, 2018

Local councillor Sam Locke said people were shocked. A young man driving an ice cream van was arrested and is in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Kerry said they were informed by gardaí of the incident.

Gardai are investigating. The damage is being assessed.

St John’s dates to the mid 19th century.