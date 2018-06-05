Trains suspended due to 'tragic incident' in Dublin

Irish Rail are expecting "very significant" delays as emergency services respond to a "tragic incident" at Harmonstown.

Trains have been suspended in Dublin between Howth Junction and Clontarf Road, which has affected concertgoers on the way to Malahide Castle for LCD Soundsystem.

Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets for northside routes, while a bus transfer is being arranged between Connolly Station and Drogheda.

Those on the train can't be allowed to disembark as emergency services attend the scene.

- Digital desk

