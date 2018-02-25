'Tragic loss' as 14-year-old GAA player dies following fatal injury

By Breda Graham

A teenage Kerry GAA player has died following a fatal injury sustained during a school match in Co Kerry.

Aodhán Ó Conchubhair, 14, clashed heads with another player in an accident during an U15 Kerry football match this week.

14-year-old Aodhán Ó Conchúir who passed away after suffering a fatal injury while playing for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne against St Brendan’s College, Killarney in Corn Ruiseál in Páirc an Ághasaigh on Wednesday.

It has been reported that he passed away at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Saturday evening, three days after the accident occurred.

The Dingle native was playing for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne against St Brendan’s College, Killarney in Corn Ruiseál in Páirc an Ághasaigh on Wednesday.

He was brought to University Hospital Kerry by ambulance and was then transferred to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away.

Dingle GAA club today confirmed Aodhán's death on their Facebook page.

"All Dingle GAA are truly saddened at the tragic loss of our young footballer Aodhán O'Connor.

"Aodhán will be deeply missed by his loving mom Áine, dad John, sister Ciara and all his teammates," the post read.

The club also sent their thoughts and prayers to Aodhán's family and friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Aodhán's secondary school, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, posted an image on their Facebook page of a black ribbon next to the school crest as a mark of respect for its student.

Tributes have been paid to the young GAA player as Dingle and the GAA community mourn his loss.

