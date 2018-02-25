'Tragic loss' as 14-year-old GAA player dies following fatal injury

By Breda Graham

A teenage Kerry GAA player has died following a fatal injury sustained during a school match in Co Kerry.

Aodhán Ó Conchubhair, 14, clashed heads with another player in an accident during an U15 Kerry football match this week.

14-year-old Aodhán Ó Conchúir who passed away after suffering a fatal injury while playing for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne against St Brendan’s College, Killarney in Corn Ruiseál in Páirc an Ághasaigh on Wednesday.

It has been reported that he passed away at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Saturday evening, three days after the accident occurred.

The Dingle native was playing for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne against St Brendan’s College, Killarney in Corn Ruiseál in Páirc an Ághasaigh on Wednesday.

He was brought to University Hospital Kerry by ambulance and was then transferred to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away.

Dingle GAA club today confirmed Aodhán's death on their Facebook page.

"All Dingle GAA are truly saddened at the tragic loss of our young footballer Aodhán O'Connor.

"Aodhán will be deeply missed by his loving mom Áine, dad John, sister Ciara and all his teammates," the post read.

The club also sent their thoughts and prayers to Aodhán's family and friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Aodhán's secondary school, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, posted an image on their Facebook page of a black ribbon next to the school crest as a mark of respect for its student.

Tributes have been paid to the young GAA player as Dingle and the GAA community mourn his loss.

Dingle GAA are truly saddened at the tragic loss of our young footballer Aodhán O'Connor. Aodhán will be deeply missed by his loving mom Áine, dad John, sister Ciara & all his teammates. Our thoughts & prayers are with Aodhán's family & friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. — Dingle GAA (@DingleGAA) February 25, 2018

Déanaimid comhbhrón ó chroí le mhuintir Ó Conchubhair ag an am ró brónach seo. Nuacht dochreidthe ar fad. — St Pats East Kerry (@PatsEastKerry) February 25, 2018

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — Palatine GAA (@PalatineGAA) February 25, 2018

Sad news from Dingle -the tragic death of 14 year old Aodhán Ó Conchúir.Seriously injured in schools’ football match. Trócaire ar a anam pic.twitter.com/cyCrpSQqGw — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) February 25, 2018

From all at Douglas Hall AFC we would like to sympathise with the family, friends and team mates of Aodhán O'Connor. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this heartbreaking time. RIP https://t.co/Mnnx29Dumi — Douglas Hall AFC (@DouglasHallAFC) February 25, 2018

Absolutely heartbreaking to hear young Aodhan O’Connor has lost his battle. Events like this put everything into perspective & make our own worries so trivial!My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates & classmates #RIPAodhan — LiveScore Ciarraí (@livescorekerry) February 25, 2018

Devastating news coming from @Kerry_Official today. The thoughts and prayers from all in Carrigaline are with Aodhán’s family & friends. @DingleGAA @PCD_07. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. — Carrigaline GAA (@CarrigalineGAA) February 25, 2018

On behalf of Mercy Mounthawk Gaa we would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of young footballer Aodhán O'Connor on his untimely passing. Our thoughts & prayers are with you all in @PCD_07 @DingleGAA

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — Mercy Mounthawk GAA (@GAAMounthawk) February 25, 2018

Deepest condolences on the passing young Aodhán. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/nfksxYeVho — Martin Ferris TD (@FerrisMartin) February 25, 2018

Dingle GAA have confirmed the death of 14-year-old Aodhán O’Connor and said the whole club are “truly saddened at the tragic loss” of the young footballer. “Aodhán will be deeply missed by his loving mom Áine, dad John, sister Ciara and all his teammates… https://t.co/706Vy4V2o0 pic.twitter.com/Q47GRqWbBz — Humans of the GAA (@GAAHumans) February 25, 2018

- Digital Desk