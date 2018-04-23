Tourist suffers serious injuries after crash close to scene of fatal collision last year

An American tourist is said to be seriously injured in a two-car collision in Co. Cork this morning.

It is said to have happened near the Waterloo junction of the N20 Cork-Limerick road close to where two other American tourists died in a crash last year.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash is said to be a hire car used by an American couple who were on their way to Blarney Castle.

The man driving the car has been rushed to Cork University Hospital with multiple injuries while the female passenger was treated at the scene. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The emergency services have also treated another person involved in the collision for shock, but they are not believed to be injured.

Four units of Cork City Fire Service, one unit from Mallow, Gardaí and the Ambulance Service are at the scene of the collision.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact them at Gurranabraher Garda Station on (021) 4946200.

Last September, Two tourists from the US were killed in a car crash involving three vehicles.

A man and woman, who were both in their 60s and travelling with their partners, were killed after the car in which they were passengers was involved in a collision with a truck.