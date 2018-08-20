Tougher than ever to make false claim says Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland says it is tougher than ever to make a false claim.

The Bureau has recently introduced new measures to get tough on fraud.

MIBI was set up to compensate victims of road accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles.

CEO David Fitzgerald says people making genuine claims have no reason to worry - but a new survey shows an 8% drop in claims since the new measures were introduced.

"Some of it is mindset, taking the view that we are going to take a zero tolerance approach to these claims," said Mr Fitzgerald.

"We've added more resources both internally and externally. We're getting good support from the gardaí in terms of investigating those and then we're prepared to fight these claims in court.

"So if the facts don't add up, we've taken a harder line and we've got tough on these types of claims in effect."

