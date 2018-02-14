Tory Island residents march to the Dáil in row over ferry service

Residents of Tory Island are marching to the Dáil today to complain about their ferry service.

They say the boat which connects them to the mainland in Donegal is being replaced with an older version to save money.

The current ferry was purpose-built in 1992, but it will make way for one that is over 40 years old.

Colm Rogers is the chairperson of the Tory Island Co-op - he says safety has to be their top priority.

He said: "If people don't have confidence in a boat they don't feel safe on, it is rather unfair to pressurise them into taking it.

"There is no standard that applies, it is a case of any old boat will do."

- Digital Desk