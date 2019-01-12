Tonight's Lotto results are in...

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 12, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 13
    • 16
    • 22
    • 26
    • 39
    • 37



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 10
    • 19
    • 23
    • 39
    • 8



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,347,070

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 110,000 players won prizes.

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 10
    • 15
    • 18
    • 29
    • 27



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 24
    • 25
    • 32



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 10
    • 15
    • 18
    • 29
    • 27



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 24
    • 25
    • 32



Full Lotto draw results »
