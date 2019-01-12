Tonight's Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of the jackpot of over €4 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

The jackpot of €4,347,070 will roll over ahead of the next draw on Wednesday

The winning numbers were 19, 30, 32, 33, 35, 46 and the bonus number was 3.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.