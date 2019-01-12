Tonight's Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of the jackpot of over €4 million in tonight's Lotto draw.
The jackpot of €4,347,070 will roll over ahead of the next draw on Wednesday
The winning numbers were 19, 30, 32, 33, 35, 46 and the bonus number was 3.
There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 12, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 13
- 16
- 22
- 26
- 39
- 37
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 9
- 10
- 19
- 23
- 39
- 8
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,347,070
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 110,000 players won prizes.
- 19
- 30
- 32
- 33
- 35
- 46
- 3
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 6
- 7
- 10
- 15
- 18
- 29
- 27
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 4
- 6
- 15
- 20
- 24
- 25
- 32
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 19
- 30
- 32
- 33
- 35
- 46
- 3
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 7
- 10
- 15
- 18
- 29
- 27
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 6
- 15
- 20
- 24
- 25
- 32
