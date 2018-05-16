Tonight's Lotto results are in

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,000,000.

The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 14, 22, 25 and 31. The bonus number was 15.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 16, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 31
    • 37
    • 20



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 36
    • 11



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The Lotto Match 5 + Bonus winner won a cash prize of €42,271 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in our Lotto May Getaway promotion.

    • 5
    • 10
    • 14
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 15



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 13
    • 19
    • 30
    • 37
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 24
    • 33
    • 2



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 14
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 15



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 19
    • 30
    • 37
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 24
    • 33
    • 2



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 23
    • 24
    • 25
    • 28
    • 29
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 11
    • 19
    • 24
    • 37
    • 38
    • 33



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland