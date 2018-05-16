Tonight's Lotto results are in
16/05/2018 - 21:12:53Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,000,000.
The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 14, 22, 25 and 31. The bonus number was 15.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 31
- 37
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 6
- 10
- 12
- 21
- 36
- 11
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The Lotto Match 5 + Bonus winner won a cash prize of €42,271 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in our Lotto May Getaway promotion.
- 5
- 10
- 14
- 22
- 25
- 31
- 15
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 13
- 19
- 30
- 37
- 43
- 47
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 6
- 10
- 23
- 24
- 33
- 2
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 10
- 14
- 22
- 25
- 31
- 15
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 19
- 30
- 37
- 43
- 47
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 6
- 10
- 23
- 24
- 33
- 2
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 28
- 29
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 4
- 11
- 19
- 24
- 37
- 38
- 33
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Update: Dart resumes after 'tragic incident' at Dublin's Howth Junction station
Dart services have now resumed after a "tragic incident" at Dublin's Howth Junction station this morning.
Michaella McCollum announces that she has given birth to twins
The video of the newborns snuggled to her chest has so far been viewed over six thousand times.
Pilot and boy (7) killed in Offaly plane crash named
A seven-year-old boy who died in a light aircraft crash in Offaly on Sunday has been named as Kacper Kacprzak.
Tributes paid to 'very likeable' father of 10 who died in workplace accident in Clare
Named locally, the father of 10, Mr O’Connor (71) died as a result of crush injuries he received while carrying out maintenance work on a mini digger near his home in the Magherabawn area of Feakle.
Winner of Saturday's €8.5m Lotto jackpot comes forward
It is the largest Lotto jackpot prize so far this year.
Death of young mother something truck driver 'is going to have to live with for rest of his days'
The loss of a young mother who was killed when the car in which she was a passenger was struck by a truck on a motorway hard shoulder has left “a huge hole” in the lives of her family and left her baby daughter “having to grow up without a mother,” a court has heard.
Local authorities respond to 'integrity index' report
The County & City Management Association (CCMA) has responded to Transparency International Ireland's report ranking the country's 31 councils on three criteria: Transparency, Accountability and Ethics.
Body exhumed in Clare of British soldier killed and secretly buried in 1921
The body of a British soldier executed and buried in Co Clare almost 100 years ago has been exhumed and will be reburied in Dublin.
Join the conversation - comment here