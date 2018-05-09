Tonight's Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,928,960.

The numbers drawn were 1, 12, 23, 32, 36 and 40. The bonus number was 2.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 09, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 20
    • 27
    • 28
    • 38
    • 39
    • 15



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 7
    • 23
    • 28
    • 32
    • 25



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,928,960

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 53,000 players won prizes

    • 1
    • 12
    • 23
    • 32
    • 36
    • 40
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 13
    • 16
    • 28
    • 31
    • 38
    • 42
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 11
    • 12
    • 13
    • 17
    • 41
    • 31



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 11
    • 19
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 5



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 9
    • 13
    • 19
    • 27
    • 28
    • 32
    • 20



