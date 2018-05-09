Tonight's Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,928,960.
The numbers drawn were 1, 12, 23, 32, 36 and 40. The bonus number was 2.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 13
- 20
- 27
- 28
- 38
- 39
- 15
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 5
- 7
- 23
- 28
- 32
- 25
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,928,960
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 53,000 players won prizes
- 1
- 12
- 23
- 32
- 36
- 40
- 2
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 13
- 16
- 28
- 31
- 38
- 42
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 17
- 41
- 31
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 11
- 19
- 21
- 24
- 34
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 9
- 13
- 19
- 27
- 28
- 32
- 20
