Tonight's Lotto results are in...

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of Wednesday's Lotto jackpot, worth just over €2.9m.

One person has won €44,109 after matching five number plus the bonus.

Saturday's jackpot is now heading for an estimated €3.5m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 04, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 10
    • 14
    • 16
    • 39
    • 21



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 10
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 24
    • 33
    • 14



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,943,562

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 plus bonus prize of €44,109.

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 14
    • 15
    • 47
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 20
    • 23
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 17



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 14
    • 15
    • 47
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 20
    • 23
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 17



Full Lotto draw results »

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland