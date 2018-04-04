Tonight's Lotto results are in...
04/04/2018 - 21:04:00Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of Wednesday's Lotto jackpot, worth just over €2.9m.
One person has won €44,109 after matching five number plus the bonus.
Saturday's jackpot is now heading for an estimated €3.5m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 8
- 10
- 14
- 16
- 39
- 21
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 10
- 13
- 16
- 23
- 24
- 33
- 14
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,943,562
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 plus bonus prize of €44,109.
- 8
- 14
- 18
- 20
- 23
- 29
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 10
- 11
- 14
- 15
- 47
- 5
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 5
- 20
- 23
- 24
- 31
- 39
- 17
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 14
- 18
- 20
- 23
- 29
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 10
- 11
- 14
- 15
- 47
- 5
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 20
- 23
- 24
- 31
- 39
- 17
- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
On-duty garda dies in Galway
Communities across Connemara are in shock today following the sudden death of an on-duty Garda at Clifden Garda Station.
Family of Cork man paralysed in Storm Emma accident hope he will regain use of arms
A cousin of a young man who was paralysed during Storm Emma says there is hope that he will regain the use of his arms.
Minister for Justice offers support to family of Laois GAA player left in serious condition after assault
A Laois GAA star has been left with serious head injuries following an altercation in Carlow town in the early hours of Monday morning.
Minister to order schools to consult with parents and pupils on use of smartphones
Schools will be required to consult with parents and pupils on the use of smartphones in schools.
Latest: Missing Cork man found safe and well in Dublin
Gardaí at Togher have thanked the public for their help finding 28-year-old Kieran Keogh.
No more worries over bills for Cork and Tipperary Lotto players collecting their €250k jackpots
Lotto players from Cork and Tipperary have claimed two separate Lotto Plus 2 top prizes of €250,000 at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.
'Dashboard diners' blamed for illegal dumping at Sally Gap
'Dashboard diners' are being blamed for a spate of illegal dumping at the Sally Gap in Co Wicklow.
Garda manhunt after sub-machine gun seized by officers following high-speed pursuit
Detectives have seized a sub-machine gun and four handguns after pursuing a vehicle in Dublin today.
Join the conversation - comment here