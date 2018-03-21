Tonight's Lotto results are in...
21/03/2018 - 21:20:00Back to Ireland Home
There has been no winner of Wednesday's Lotto jackpot.
Saturday's jackpot will now be heading to an estimated €6m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 9
- 18
- 26
- 31
- 33
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 12
- 24
- 26
- 30
- 34
- 37
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,103,074
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 32,000 players won prizes.
- 3
- 5
- 13
- 18
- 29
- 40
- 32
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 11
- 14
- 27
- 40
- 46
- 24
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 2
- 24
- 30
- 33
- 43
- 44
- 4
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 5
- 13
- 18
- 29
- 40
- 32
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 11
- 14
- 27
- 40
- 46
- 24
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 2
- 24
- 30
- 33
- 43
- 44
- 4
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Raiders use digger in attempt to steal safe from McDonald's
Gardaí in Limerick are investigating an attempt to steal a safe from a McDonald’s restaurant on the outskirts of the city early today.
New father who was run over by surgeon describes distress of having part of his head missing
When a Midleton man was knocked down he suffered horrific head injuries. The driver denied it was his fault and his insurers refused to help with rehabilitation costs, but CCTV footage told a different story. David O’Driscoll is now trying to piece his life back together.
Gardaí appealing for witnesses following sudden death of man in Donegal
Gardaí investigating the sudden death of a man in his mid-40's in Buncrana, Co Donegal are appealing for assistance from the public.
Man, 70, admits sexually assaulting 80-year-old man on rural Clare bus
A 70-year-old man today pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a man in his 80s on a bus travelling through rural Co Clare last summer.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of teenage cyclist
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 17-year-old cyclist in County Meath yesterday.
Latest: Mary Lou McDonald criticised over 'standard three months non-sanction' for senator
The leader of the Labour Party, Brendan Howlin, says it's clear that any hope the new Sinn Féin leadership would herald the dawn of a new era has now disappeared.
Latest: Authorities deploy drones in search for missing Elisha, 14
Latest: Extensive land and river searches are continuing for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Co. Tipperary since St. Patrick's Day.
Dublin Bus considering 24 hour routes
Dublin Bus could be launching 24-hour bus routes later this year.
Join the conversation - comment here