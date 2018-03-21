Tonight's Lotto results are in...

There has been no winner of Wednesday's Lotto jackpot.

Saturday's jackpot will now be heading to an estimated €6m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 21, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 18
    • 26
    • 31
    • 33
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 12
    • 24
    • 26
    • 30
    • 34
    • 37



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,103,074

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 32,000 players won prizes.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 18
    • 29
    • 40
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 14
    • 27
    • 40
    • 46
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 24
    • 30
    • 33
    • 43
    • 44
    • 4



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 18
    • 29
    • 40
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 14
    • 27
    • 40
    • 46
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 24
    • 30
    • 33
    • 43
    • 44
    • 4



