Tonight's lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5m.
However, one lucky player won €168,325 by matching five numbers and the bonus ball.
The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 23, 31, 37 and 39. The bonus number was 4.
Saturday's jackpot is heading for €5.5m.
There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 9
- 29
- 36
- 38
- 39
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 4
- 9
- 11
- 20
- 38
- 17
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,947,706
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 32,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €168,325.
- 2
- 5
- 23
- 31
- 37
- 39
- 4
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 2
- 9
- 18
- 31
- 34
- 12
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 3
- 13
- 19
- 23
- 24
- 2
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 5
- 23
- 31
- 37
- 39
- 4
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 2
- 9
- 18
- 31
- 34
- 12
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 3
- 13
- 19
- 23
- 24
- 2
