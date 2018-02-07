Tonight's lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5m.

However, one lucky player won €168,325 by matching five numbers and the bonus ball.

The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 23, 31, 37 and 39. The bonus number was 4.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for €5.5m.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 07, 2018


