Tonight's Lotto numbers are in...
29/12/2018 - 21:38:00
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.7m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 18, 26, 27 and 28. The bonus number was 9.
The jackpot of €2,720,148 will roll over to next week.
There was no winner of the top prize in Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2.
The winning raffle number was 2567.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 29, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 24
- 27
- 32
- 36
- 37
- 14
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 20
- 23
- 26
- 38
- 1
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,720,148
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 100,000 players won prizes including six winners of the Match 5 + bonus prize each receiving €39,088.
- 7
- 13
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 11
- 12
- 29
- 36
- 42
- 33
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 2
- 5
- 19
- 20
- 36
- 37
- 9
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 13
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 11
- 12
- 29
- 36
- 42
- 33
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 5
- 19
- 20
- 36
- 37
- 9
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 14
- 18
- 24
- 28
- 30
- 38
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 9
- 11
- 30
- 32
- 34
- 15
