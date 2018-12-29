Tonight's Lotto numbers are in...

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.7m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 18, 26, 27 and 28. The bonus number was 9.

The jackpot of €2,720,148 will roll over to next week.

There was no winner of the top prize in Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2.

The winning raffle number was 2567.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 29, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 24
    • 27
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 14



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 20
    • 23
    • 26
    • 38
    • 1



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,720,148

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 100,000 players won prizes including six winners of the Match 5 + bonus prize each receiving €39,088.

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 11
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 42
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 19
    • 20
    • 36
    • 37
    • 9



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 11
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 42
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 19
    • 20
    • 36
    • 37
    • 9



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 28
    • 30
    • 38
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 9
    • 11
    • 30
    • 32
    • 34
    • 15



Full Lotto draw results »

KEYWORDS:

Lotto
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland