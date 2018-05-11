Tonight's EuroMillions results are in
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m.
The numbers drawn were 3, 22, 34, 49, 50, 8 and 11.
Lotto Results: Friday, May 11, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 15
- 23
- 25
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 9
- 20
- 22
- 31
- 35
- 13
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €17,000,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 3
- 22
- 34
- 49
- 50
- 8
- 11
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 15
- 19
- 33
- 42
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 6
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 38
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 6
- 10
- 12
- 15
- 29
- 34
- 39
Five counties issued with Status Yellow wind warning
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for five counties tomorrow morning.
Watch: Explosive scenes in the Dáil as Danny Healy-Rae loses cool over drink-link initiative
There were explosive scenes in the Dáil today after a row broke out between two Kerry TD's over the new rural transport initiative - 'drink link.'
Update: President Michael D Higgins to meet with terminally-ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna
.
HSE Director Tony O'Brien announces resignation amid cervical smear controversy
Tony O'Brien has announced he will be stepping down as Director General of the HSE.
Flight returns to Dublin after jet strikes hares on take-off
An Aer Lingus flight was forced to return to Dublin Airport this morning amid fears that a hare had been sucked into one of the jet’s engines during take-off.
Man who fell at work awarded €110,000 after not getting 'specific training in the task of collecting post'
An ESB employee who slipped and fell on stairs as he was collecting post has been awarded a total of €110,000 by the High Court.
O'Shaughnessy welcomes decision to ban Chinese broadcaster from showing Eurovision
Ireland's Eurovision entry Ryan O'Shaughnessy has welcomed the European Broadcasting Union's decision to ban China from airing the singing competition after the country censored his performance.
Gardaí warn companies of new email scam
Gardaí have issued a warning to businesses about a growing scam that has seen one company hand over €300,000 to fraudsters.
