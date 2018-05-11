Tonight's EuroMillions results are in

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m.

The numbers drawn were 3, 22, 34, 49, 50, 8 and 11.

Lotto Results: Friday, May 11, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 15
    • 23
    • 25
    • 33
    • 34
    • 35
    • 3



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 20
    • 22
    • 31
    • 35
    • 13



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €17,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 3
    • 22
    • 34
    • 49
    • 50
    • 8
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 15
    • 19
    • 33
    • 42



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 28
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 12
    • 15
    • 29
    • 34
    • 39



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland