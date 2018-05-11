Tonight's EuroMillions results are in

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for five counties tomorrow morning.

There were explosive scenes in the Dáil today after a row broke out between two Kerry TD's over the new rural transport initiative - 'drink link.'

Tony O'Brien has announced he will be stepping down as Director General of the HSE.

An Aer Lingus flight was forced to return to Dublin Airport this morning amid fears that a hare had been sucked into one of the jet’s engines during take-off.

An ESB employee who slipped and fell on stairs as he was collecting post has been awarded a total of €110,000 by the High Court.

Ireland's Eurovision entry Ryan O'Shaughnessy has welcomed the European Broadcasting Union's decision to ban China from airing the singing competition after the country censored his performance.

Gardaí have issued a warning to businesses about a growing scam that has seen one company hand over €300,000 to fraudsters.