Tonight's EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jacket worth almost €37m.

Lotto Results: Friday, May 04, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 19
    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 38
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 9
    • 13
    • 18
    • 23
    • 32
    • 34



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €36,945,285

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 6
    • 12
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 9
    • 12



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 18
    • 32
    • 38
    • 39



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 16
    • 23
    • 33
    • 13



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 23
    • 24
    • 28
    • 31
    • 30



