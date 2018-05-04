Tonight's EuroMillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jacket worth almost €37m.
Lotto Results: Friday, May 04, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 13
- 19
- 22
- 24
- 26
- 38
- 18
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 9
- 13
- 18
- 23
- 32
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 9
- 13
- 18
- 23
- 32
- 34
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €36,945,285
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 6
- 12
- 23
- 39
- 45
- 9
- 12
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
- 8
- 18
- 32
- 38
- 39
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 10
- 12
- 14
- 16
- 23
- 33
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 3
- 23
- 24
- 28
- 31
- 30
Most Read in Ireland
Gardaí searching for missing father and son after father fails to return son to estranged wife
Gardaí were today searching for a father who has failed to return his son to the man’s estranged wife and has disappeared with the boy.
Husband who lost wife to cervical cancer says consultant told her ‘to join a gym’
A man has told RTÉ Radio 1's Liveline how his wife got stage 2 cervical cancer only 14 months after getting the all-clear from a smear test.
Hotel employee awarded €35,384 after losing job while on maternity leave
An employment law expert said today that it is high time some employers came into the 21st century when dealing with women in the workplace.
Inquest fails to find cause of Cork toddler's death; Family reveal despair at lack of answers
The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl in Cork has returned an open verdict.
RTÉ Director General calls for changes in TV licence fee as €60m uncollected annually
The Director General of RTÉ has told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Communications that up to €60m of TV licence fees goes uncollected each year.
Schoolboy settles High Court action over cutting finger in woodwork class for €42.5k
A 17-year-old student who suffered a laceration to a finger when he was cut by a saw in his school woodwork class has settled his High Court action against the school for €42,500.
Lotto players in Waterford urged to check for €170,000 winning ticket
Lotto players in Waterford City are being urged to check their tickets after last night’s Lotto draw produced a Match 5 + Bonus winner of €170,363 plus a luxury holiday to the value of €20,000.
Husband of Natalia Karaczyn charged with her murder
The husband of Natalia Karaczyn, a mother-of-three whose body was found outside Sligo town yesterday, has been charged with her murder.
