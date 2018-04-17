Tonight's Euromillions results are in
Lotto Results: Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 6
- 10
- 11
- 17
- 34
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 17
- 25
- 27
- 31
- 35
- 37
- 18
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €25,723,280
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 15
- 27
- 33
- 39
- 50
- 4
- 6
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 4
- 20
- 24
- 29
- 42
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 11
- 14
- 18
- 21
- 26
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 6
- 18
- 21
- 25
- 27
- 14
