Tomorrow's Lotto has one of this year's highest jackpots

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot hits an incredible €6.5 million, one of the highest rolls of the year.

A winner of this mega prize would be the 1,741st player to land a Lotto jackpot since the game started over 30 years ago, the National Lottery revealed today.

"The Lotto jackpot has been rolling since March 24th and is now at an estimated €6.5 million," a spokesperson said.

Model Holly Carpenter is hoping her numbers come up in Saturday's Lotto draw with a jackpot worth a mega €6.5 million

"Over the last 30 years we have had 1,740 Lotto jackpot winners scooping dream prizes totalling over €2.5 billion.

"We would love to have another winner this weekend."

The County with the most jackpot wins to date is Dublin with 572, followed by Cork (173), Galway (92), Donegal (90) and Kildare at 69.

The highest Jackpot win was a mega €18,963,441 won in June 2008 by a syndicate in Carlow.

"We are advising players to buy their tickets early in store, at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App," the spokesperson added.

Digital Desk