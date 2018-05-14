Together for Yes continue national canvas tour; Health workers calling for no vote to outline impact of repeal

The 'Together for Yes' campaign bring their super-canvas to the midlands today.

It is the eighth day of their national tour.

Co-director Ailbhe Smyth says they are working hard to engage with undecided voters.

"We have two big stops today," she said.

"The first one is in Mullingar this morning, where we will be between 11 and 2.30.

"We're doing a stall and a street canvas and there'll be photos and the admobile will be there.

"Later on in the afternoon motoring on to Tullamore where we will arrive around 4pm and again there's going to be a grand street stall and a canvas."

Meanwhile, doctors and nurses opposed to repealing the 8th amendment are holding a conference in the capital this morning.

They are meeting at Buswell's Hotel in Dublin's city centre to outline what impact they believe repeal would have on the Health Service.

The conference will discuss the Government's proposals and what it claims is the Health Minister's lack of consultation ahead of the referendum on May 25.

Digital Desk