Today set to be one of hottest days of the year
29/05/2018 - 06:54:00
It looks like today will be one of the hottest days of the year.
Forecasters say temperatures could reach 27 degrees in places, with the west of the country due to get the best of the weather.
"We're looking at temperatures possibly getting into the high 20s," said Met Eireann's Liz Walsh.
"At present, 22 to 26 degrees is possible but we can't rule out 27 degrees somewhere in the mid-west.
Digital Desk
