Tipperary family living a nightmare since disappearance of their son and brother, inquest hears

By Gordon Deegan

A Tipperary family has been living a nightmare following the disappearance of their son and brother, John Ryan (30), in June 2015.

That is according to Clare County Coroner, Isobel O’Dea, who said Mr Ryan’s body has not been found after he was last seen near the Cliffs of Moher on June 7th, 2015.

Ms O’Dea said that she has received permission from the Attorney General to hold an inquest into Mr Ryan’s death that will allow her issue a death certificate to Mr Ryan’s family.

At the Coroner’s Court in Ennis, Ms O’Dea told the Ryan family “I can’t begin to imagine the trauma and the worry it has been for you”.

Ms O’Dea told the family: “I know that the search went on for quite some time - the Coast Guard is always on the alert in relation to bodies not found - they are never forgotten.”

Inspector Paul Slattery told the family: “No words I can say can ease the pain of your loss. Most families have something to turn to, a graveside to go to. While you may not have that, hopefully today’s inquest has brought some conclusion to this for you.”

File photo of the Cliffs of Moher.

On June 7th, CCTV footage of a car park owned by Mary Nagle near the Cliffs of Moher coastal walk showed Mr Ryan from Faranaderry, Templemore, Co Tipperary arriving at the car-park at 9.04pm in his 03 registered Volkswagen Golf.

In one of Mr Ryan’s last acts, the aircraft mechanic is seen walking to the coin box for the car park and putting a coin into the box.

Mr Ryan is then seen walking in the direction of the Cliffs and he didn’t return to the car.

The following day, Cliffs of Moher ranger Tomas Doherty came across a backpack near the cliff edge 300 metres from Hag’s Head that contained a number of Mr Ryan’s personal belongings.

Mr Doherty is also a member of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and he said that they commenced a land and sea search that continued for many days without locating Mr Ryan.