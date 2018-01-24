Tipperary dad wins €30,000 on scratch card he got as gift from daughter

One Tipperary man is €30k richer after a card he received from his wife on behalf of his baby daughter contained a winning scratch card.

The dad, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the money on an All Cash Tripler and took the day off work to go to Dublin and pick up his cheque.

He plans to use the money to realise his family’s dream to put a deposit on a house.

Picture: National Lottery

Speaking about the prize, he said: "It was my birthday earlier in the week and I got a card from my little girl which of course my partner had written and purchased.

"It was lovely as it was my first birthday having our daughter in our lives.

"I didn’t expect to win anything so I was quite taken aback when I saw I had landed thirty grand. I couldn’t have wished for a better present!"

After picking up his prize he said he would be heading straight to the bank.

"I am going straight to the bank to lodge this cheque and then we are going to get the ball rolling on using this as a deposit for a mortgage.

"We are renting at the moment so this will be a huge step forward for our futures."

The winning scratch card was purchased at Centra on Barrack Street in Bansha, Co. Tipperary.