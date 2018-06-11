Time to remove emergency tax placed on fuel during austerity, say AA

There has been a call for the government to reduce the emergency tax put on fuel during austerity.

The request comes as petrol and diesel hit their highest prices since 2015 after rising by 6 cent last month.

Additional taxes adding up to around 20c were placed on fuel after the economic crash.

Conor Faughnan from the AA says it's time this was re-examined.

"10 years after the emergency ... if they just took those emergency taxes off then we would be having a conversation about petrol costing 1.25 or 1.26 rather than the 1.46 or 1.47 it is now."

- Digital Desk