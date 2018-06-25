Tickets for Pope's visit to Ireland to be made available online today

Tickets for the Pope's visit to Dublin and Knock are being made available online from today.

There are 500,000 tickets for the Phoenix Park where Pope Francis will say mass and 45,000 tickets for Knock.

The tickets can be booked online at worldmeeting2018.ie but an exact time for when the process goes live is not being made available.

When booking, people will be invited to make an optional donation to help with costs.

