Tickets for Miller match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to go on sale August 13

By Joe Leogue

Tickets for the Liam Miller Tribute match at Pairc Ui Chaoimh will go on sale on Monday, August 13 at 10am.

Ticket prices will start at €10 for child and OAP concessions.

The details were announced at a press conference in Cork this evening, where organisers said they hope the public will come out in numbers to support a unique Cork sporting occasion.

Mr Miller died last February aged 36 following a battle with esophageal cancer.

Tickets for the match at the 7,000-seater Turners Cross in aid of Mr Miller’s widow, three children, and Marymount Hospice sold out in minutes last week, and is set to feature his former Manchester United, Celtic, and Ireland teammates.

However the revelation that the GAA had originally refused to host the match at Pairc Ui Chaoimh caused public outcry and led to political pressure to have the venue changed.

The GAA had originally issued a statement in which it said it was “prohibited in rule from hosting games other than those under the control of the Association in its stadia and grounds”.

The following day, however, it announced that it would meet with the match organisers, and proposals put forward at that meeting were presented to the GAA’s Central Committee on Saturday, who approved the fixture.

BREAKING: Tickets for the #LiamMiller Tribute match at Pairc Ui Chaoimh go on sale Monday August 13. Tickets sold for the Turners Cross match will transfer to the South Stand. More to follow. #iestaff — Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) July 30, 2018

The organisers have today confirmed that the GAA have provided the venue rent-free.

Those who bought tickets for the original fixture will be allocated seating in Pairc Ui Choimh’s South Stand.

The match’s halftime entertainment will feature a hurling and football display by juvenile players from Eire Og, the club Mr Miller played in his native Ovens.

Michael OFlynn has the latest on #LiamMiller tribute match. Concession tickets being offered to students and OAPs and those with tickets for Turners Cross will be transferred to South Stand @PaircUiCha0imh @officialgaa pic.twitter.com/VTqpP06TSD — Fiona Corcoran (@fiona96fmnews) July 30, 2018

The organising committee and Mr Miller's family said in a statement that they "would like to thank the GAA for and to acknowledge the overwhelming support of so many people for the game over the last few weeks which will help to make this a wonderful and unique sporting celebration for all."

