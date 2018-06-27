Ticketmaster warns Irish customers over potential security breach

Ticketmaster has informed its Irish customers about a potential security breach compromising payment details.

The ticketing service says the malicious software was found on a customer support product which was hosted by an external third-party supplier on the June 23.

In an email to customers, they say anyone who purchased or tried to purchase tickets on the site between February and June of this year could potentially be affected.

Ticketmaster says they are working with all the relevant bodies, while all notified customers have been asked to change their passwords when they next log in to their accounts.

