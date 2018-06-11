Threshold survey finds less than a third of tenants choose to rent
Less than a third of tenants are renting because they choose to, according to a new survey by Threshold.
The housing charity says seven in 10 renters are doing so because they cannot get a mortgage or qualify for social housing.
45% of the 300 polled spend nearly a third of their take-home pay on rent.
Threshold Chief Executive John-Mark McCafferty says that is of great concern.
He said: "Worryingly one in seven are saying that they spend more than half of their earnings on rent.
"And given that if something else happens in your life - you lose your job or your hours are reduced, or there are additional costs such as a child being born into the family - that might mean the difference between holding on to your home and facing homelessness."
