Threshold survey finds less than a third of tenants choose to rent

Less than a third of tenants are renting because they choose to, according to a new survey by Threshold.

The housing charity says seven in 10 renters are doing so because they cannot get a mortgage or qualify for social housing.

45% of the 300 polled spend nearly a third of their take-home pay on rent.

Threshold Chief Executive John-Mark McCafferty says that is of great concern.

He said: "Worryingly one in seven are saying that they spend more than half of their earnings on rent.

"And given that if something else happens in your life - you lose your job or your hours are reduced, or there are additional costs such as a child being born into the family - that might mean the difference between holding on to your home and facing homelessness."