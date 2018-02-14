Three-year old girl who was allegedly assaulted in Dublin has passed away
The three-year old girl who was allegedly assaulted last Saturday in Dublin has passed away.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to a house in Shankill at around 4.15pm on February 10.
The girl was taken to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin in a critical condition and was put on life support.
She passed away yesterday when the machine was switched off.
A woman in her 40s was charged with assault at Bray District Court on Sunday.
This is a breaking news story, more as we get it...
- Digital Desk
