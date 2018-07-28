Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade attend fire in Santry store

A major fire broke out at a Spar in Santry in Dublin this morning.

Three units of the Dublin Fire Brigade and an ambulance were called to the scene this morning.

No one was injured after people escaped through a clear fire exit.

Digital Desk

