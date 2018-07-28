Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade attend fire in Santry store

A major fire broke out at a Spar in Santry in Dublin this morning.

Three units of the Dublin Fire Brigade and an ambulance were called to the scene this morning.

No one was injured after people escaped through a clear fire exit.

3 fire engines & an ambulance were called to a shop fire in #Santry this morning. Staff did the right thing & were able to escape through the clear fire exit, we can't stress the importance of keeping these obstacle free. Finglas & P'boro stns attended #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/lzildZvQ7v — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 28, 2018

Digital Desk