Three taken to hospital after head-on crash in East Cork

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car head-on crash on the N25 in East Cork.

A man and woman travelling in one car and a man travelling in the other car were injured in the smash in Churchtown, on the eastern outskirts of Midleton just before 5pm.

Medics from the East Cork and the West Cork rapid response services, as well as a fleet of fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene, and treated the injured at the scene.

The casualties are all being treated in Cork University Hospital.

The incident caused widespread traffic congestion at rush hour.

A garda investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.