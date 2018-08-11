Three stabbed outside Antrim pub following row

An investigation is underway after three people suffered stab wounds following a row in Co Antrim.

The incident happened outside a pub, just after 1am on Main Street in Ballycarry.

Police say two men in their 30s and one man in his 60s were treated for stab wounds in hospital.

It is understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences.

Digital Desk