Three separate weather warnings issued for the weekend

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Ireland from midnight tonight until midnight tomorrow.

Met Eireann says wintry showers will give accumulations of up to 3cm of snow, with larger amounts on higher ground.

There is also a Status Yellow wind warning in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway from 3pm this afternoon until 8pm this evening.

Gusts of up to 110km per hour are expected.

Separately there is a rainfall warning for the day for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.