Three schools with structural issues to partially re-open after mid-term break

Three schools affected by structural defects will partially re-open after the mid-term break.

Displaced classes from these schools are expected to be temporarily accommodated in other school premises with transport provided.

The Department of Education says onsite work will ensure the reopening of ground floors of Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, St Luke's National School and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan.

Work is also starting on two other schools that require external works in Tallaght and Balbriggan prior to reopening in full.

Initial assessments of all 42 schools built by Western Building Systems should be completed this evening.

The results will be analysed by engineers and department officials. Decisions on any action to be taken should be passed on to teachers and parents in the next day or two.

Yesterday, Mr McHugh said the review was making progress and praised the role played by principals.

He added: "That puts us in a very good position in terms of analysing that data and obviously to continue the communication with the principals and the school communities."

He said communication with school heads had been pro-active in considering potential solutions.

- Digital Desk