Three schools affected by Carillion shut down will be finished next month

Three new schools affected by the shut down of construction company Carillion will be finished next month.

Loreto Secondary in Wexford, along with Coláiste Ráithín and Ravenswell primary school in Bray town, will open in time for the new school year.

While three other affected schools in Carlow and Kells will be completed by December.

Sub-contractors who had been working on the sites are still owed substantial amounts of money by the collapse of Carillion and the liquidation of Sammon Construction.

David Corrigan, Head of Project Management with the National Development Finance Agency, says the schools will still be finished.

He said: "On the 18 July, PPP Co secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing the subcontractors from blockading or trespassing on project sites.

As of 20 July, Woodvale has recommenced work on the first three sites, progress continues to be made on all outstanding issues, which include arrangements for the completion of the remaining schools by the end of December and the appointment of a facilities management provider.

- Digital Desk