Three schools affected by Carillion collapse get new contractors

The Education Minister Richard Bruton says new contractors will be on site soon to finish construction of three schools affected by the collapse of the Carillion construction group.

It is hoped that Loreto College in Wexford, as well as Coláiste Raithín and Ravenswell Primary School in Bray should be completed by the end of August.

Survey work is also due to be carried out at Tyndall College in Carlow, Carlow Institute of Further Education, and Eureka Secondary School in Kells, Co Meath.

It is hoped work will be finished on those buildings by the end of the year.
