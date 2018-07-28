Three people rescued from the sea off Dun Laoghaire coast

Three people have been rescued from the sea off the coast of Dun Laoghaire in Dublin.

They were on board a 47-foot yacht when their sail got caught around the rudder, five miles east of the town.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI came to their aid in poor weather conditions at 8.50am this morning after being called by the Coast Guard.

The lifeboat arrived just as the crew on the yacht managed to free the disentangled sail from the rudder.

All three were uninjured.

File image

Digital Desk