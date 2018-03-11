Three people injured in suspected stabbing in Co Down

Three people have been injured during a suspected stabbing in Co Down.

It happened during the early hours of Sunday morning in the Queen's Park area of Saintfield.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Police are attending the scene of an overnight incident in the Queens Park area of Saintfield."

No further details are available, the PSNI said.

A spokeswoman for the South Eastern Trust confirmed three people had been taken to the Ulster Hospital by ambulance.

One person remains in a stable condition while two others were discharged.

A police cordon has been put in place at the scene and forensics officers are examining the area.

