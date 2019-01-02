Three people escape injury after shot fired at house in Co Down

Two men and a woman escaped injury when a shot was fired at a house in Co Down.

The incident happened in the Granville Gardens area of Banbridge in the early hours of this morning.

The attack happened around 3.15am when a single shot was reportedly fired through the front door.

The men and woman were inside at the time but were not injured.

Damage was caused to the front door and a car parked in the area had its rear windscreen smashed.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

- Press Association