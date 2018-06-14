Three people arrested in connection with €560,000 Dublin drugs seizure

Three people have been arrested in connection with a major drugs seizure in Blanchardstown in west Dublin worth €560,000.

The discovery of cannabis herb was made when a car was stopped on the Mill Road at around 7.30pm yesterday.

In follow up searches more of the drug was found at a premises in Fortlawn Drive.

Two men aged 42 and 39 and a 46-year-old woman have been arrested.

They are being held at Blanchardstown, Finglas and Lucan Garda Stations.

