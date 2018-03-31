Three pensioners among six arrested after herbal cannabis worth £1.3m seized in NI

Three pensioners were among six people arrested after herbal cannabis estimated to be worth £1.3m (€1.47m) was seized in Northern Ireland.

Police believe it could be one of Northern Ireland's largest hauls of the drug for some time.

The cannabis was found on a shipping pallet located inside an industrial sized fuel tank at a property in Dromore, Co Down, on Friday.

Two 68-year-old women and a 72-year-old man have been released on bail pending further enquiries, while two men, aged 32 and 37, and a 42-year-old woman, remain in custody.

The discovery was made in a joint operation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, An Garda Síochána and Irish customs officials as part of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton said police believe the drugs are linked to an organised crime group in Northern Ireland.

He said: "This seizure of herbal cannabis yesterday is estimated to be worth in the region of £1.3 million.

"It is the largest seizure for some time and we are delighted to have been able to take these drugs out of circulation, in collaboration with our partner agencies.

"Cannabis can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals. The combined hard work and dedication of the Task Force has gone a long way in helping us achieve our shared goal of keeping people safe.

"We are continuing to investigate but at the moment, we believe these drugs are linked to the activities of an organised crime group, operating in Northern Ireland."

An Garda Síochána Assistant Commissioner Barry O'Brien said: "I wish to commend all agencies involved in both jurisdictions which resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of controlled drugs.

"This demonstrates the practical application of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force."

ACC Martin added: "Our thanks go to all those involved in this operation for their diligence and professionalism.

"Their combined hard work and dedication has gone a long way in helping us achieve our shared goal of keeping people safe."

- Press Association and Digital Desk