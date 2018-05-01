Three pedestrians injured, one seriously, in alleged hit-and-run in Dublin

Update 12.55pm: Three pedestrians have been injured, one seriously, in an alleged hit-and-run in west Dublin.

It happened at 9.30am at Coolmine train station in Blanchardstown.

Two men aged 54 and 19 have been taken to Connolly Hospital where the younger man is in a serious condition.

A woman also sustained minor injuries.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing serious injury.

He is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

The road is currently closed for technical examination and local diversions are in place.

