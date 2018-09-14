Three new DART services to address timetable complaints

More DART services are to begin running in Dublin from next week following a number of complaints about new timetables.

Irish Rail introduced the higher frequency services on Sunday, but many passengers have complained about capacity issues since the change.

To tackle the problem, the company has announced two additional services at Portmarnock as well as an extra service at Clongriffin.

File photo

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan is hopeful they will ease any capacity issues.

"During this week, it has come to our attention that we do have some capacity issues on the Northside of the city," she said.

"As a result of that, we will be implementing some changes. So from Monday next we will have a service at 7.29am and 7.42am from Portmarnock and at 7.45am from Clongriffin."

Digital Desk