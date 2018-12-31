Three men to appear in court in connection with armed robbery in Dublin

Three men are due in court later this morning after a shop was held up in Dublin.

They were arrested after the robbery in Stillorgan.

Two men burst into a grocery store in Stillorgan at around 6.15pm on Saturday evening.

They were armed with a hatchet and knife and threatened staff.

They left the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

Gardaí who were responding to the raid stopped a car as it tried to leave a car park outside the shop.

An amount of money along with a hammer and axe were recovered from the car.

No one was injured during the raid.

Three men - two in their 30s and a man in his 40s - who were arrested are expected to appear before Dublin District Court later this morning.