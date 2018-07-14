Three men rescued from burning boat in Dingle

Three men have been rescued after their boat went on fire in County Kerry this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the blaze in Dingle Bay at around 1pm.

File pic: Valentia Coast Guard

Valentia Coast Guard says it appears that the twin engine vessel was on fire for at least an hour and a half.

A local boat came to the aid of the three men who had left their vessel and boarded an inflatable craft.

They were then met by the local lifeboat who brought them ashore to Dingle where they were met by an ambulance.

It is not known if they were taken to hospital but it is understood the burns they sustained were not serious.

Digital Desk