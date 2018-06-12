Three men jailed for seven and a half years for conspiring to rob cash in transit van

Three Dublin men have been jailed for seven and a half years after pleading guilty to conspiring to rob a cash in transit van in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

Around €2 million was in the van and the targeted ATM at the time.

A gun, a crowbar, cable ties, duct tape, and a stanley knife were found in a disused building, where two of the accused had been lying in wait.

They were arrested by gardaí who had been watching the men for a number of weeks.

Detective Superintendent Seamus Boland spoke outside court after the men were jailed: "This successful outcome today also demonstrates that An Garda Síochána will deploy the resources that are necessary to target the groups of people who are willing to use firearms to commit crime for financial gain against ordinary citizens who are going about their daily work."

- Digital Desk