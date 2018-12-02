Three men held following seizure of €90k worth of drugs in Dublin
Three men are still being held this morning after a drugs seizure in Dublin.
Drugs worth €90,000 were seized by gardaí following the search of a home in Dublin yesterday evening.
As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Ballymun District, a residential property was searched in Dolmen Court Ballymun Dublin 11.
During the course of the search, gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis and over €20,000.
Three men were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Ballymun Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.
A number of follow up searches were also carried out where a stun gun and a number of expensive electrical items were seized by gardaí.
Investigations are ongoing.
