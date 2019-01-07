Three men due in court in connection with cannabis plants seizure

Three men are due in court this morning after being arrested in connection with the discovery of cannabis plants worth €300,000 in Co Mayo.

Gardaí found the plants when they searched two houses in the townland of Killasser near Swinford on Saturday.

Three men - aged 23, 27 and 44 - were arrested and are due to appear before Galway District Court today charged in connection with the seizure.

By Digital Desk staff

