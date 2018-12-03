Three men due in court in connection with €90k drug seizure in Dublin

Three men are due to appear in court this morning after a drugs seizure in Dublin.

The discovery worth €90,000 was made in Ballymun.

Cocaine and cannabis were discovered by gardaí when they carried out the search of a house in Dolmen Court in Ballymun on Friday.

An amount of cash worth more than €20,000 was also seized, followed by a stun gun and expensive electrical items during a number of follow-up searches.

It is part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Ballymun District.

Three men were arrested and were being questioned at Ballymun Garda station.

They are expected to appear before the Courts of Criminal Justice later this morning.

- Digital Desk